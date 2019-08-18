New York: At least three people were killed and 10 injured in a clash between fans of rival football clubs in Honduras, reports said Sunday.

The violence in Tegucigalpa, the capital of the Central American country, broke out Saturday evening ahead of a game between Motagua and Olimpia after stones were thrown on the Motagua team bus, injuring three players, the BBC reported.

Though officials cancelled the game, fighting continued both inside and outside the National Stadium where over 10,000 people were present. A stampede broke out as police used tear gas to drive away the rioters.

Tweeting pictures of the damage inside the bus after the attack, and of the wounded players being treated in the hospital, the Motagua club blamed members of the Ultra-Faithful Olimpia fan club for the violence.