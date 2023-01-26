Vasant Panchami is observed every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Magha. In 2023, it will be celebrated January 26, Thursday. Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, is worshipped on this day.

According to astrology, by taking care of a few special things, one gains wisdom and knowledge. Apart from this, one will also get his or her life partner. Let us know about the measures to be taken on that day.

If you want to maintain the flow of love in married life, then offer flowers to Kamadev.

If there is a liver-related problem, prepare yellow-colored rice on the day of Vasant Panchami, first, offer it to the goddesses, and then eat it. By doing this, your liver-related problems will decrease.

On this day, if you have a pomegranate pen or, if possible, dip a gold needle in honey, write “A” on the child’s tongue while meditating on the goddess Saraswati. By following this remedy, your child will become a good speaker.

If there is estrangement between you and your spouse, then on the day of Vasant Panchami, write “clean” with vermilion on a white blank paper, fold it, and put it in your partner’s clothes cupboard. Dispose of it into a waterbody once the estrangement is over.

On the day of Vasant Panchami, something must be written on the black slate by holding the kid’s hand. Actually, this action is called Aksharambh. It was believed that by doing so, the child would do well in the field of education.