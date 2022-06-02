Jagatsinghpur: Although Odisha’s climate is not conducive for grape cultivation, Akshaya Swain, a betel vendor at Pateni village in this district headquarters town, has a different story to tell as he has tasted success in growing the vine fruits organically in his backyard. His happiness knew no bounds when the 49-year-old farmer, who has a keen interest in growing various plants, harvested more than 10 kg grapes from a vine in his backyard. Swain had brought the grape plant from Kashmir and planted it in his backyard.

He watered the plant and nurtured it well but never used any fertilizers or pesticides for its growth. Subsequently, the vines grew substantially and Swain carefully crafted them to help them creep evenly across his backyard. Finally, the vines bore fruits. Recently, he has harvested over 10 kg of grapes and is waiting to harvest 2 to 3 kg more of the temperate crop.

Today, his experiment has become a success with grapevines covering his entire backyard and providing much-required respite during summer days. The grapes are very sweet and highly demanded in the market. This has helped him earn Rs 1,000 by selling the fruit in the market. Encouraged by the success, Swain is mulling to take up grape farming as a source of livelihood. This year, he has planned to take up the cultivation on 18 decimal of land for which he has started preparing the land. He will expand the crop area in phases if yields are good.

Swain said he maintained the vines by pruning them occasionally. “I did not use any pesticides or chemical fertilisers, as the methods were organic and vines grew on compost without the use of soil,” he adds. “Weather is crucial for growing grapes, which require a combination of hot and humid conditions. If the weather suits the geographical region, anyone can grow grapes in their backyard or terrace,” Swain revealed. Today, his backyard attracts visitors from nearby villages and other enthusiastic farmers