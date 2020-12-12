Dhenkanal: As many as seven forest department employees sustained critical injuries after illegal stone mining mafias caught them unaware and attacked them with sticks and stones. The team was on its way to an illegal stone mine to conduct a raid.

The incident was reported from Karadabani area under Nihalprasad police limits in Dhenknal district Saturday.

Among the injured are two forest guards and five forest watchers. They are all undergoing treatment at Barapada primary health centre (PHC).

After injuring them seriously, the miscreants also snatched service revolvers, cell phones and other articles away from them.

After getting information about the incident, Nihalprasad police reached the spot and carried out an investigation. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, it was learnt.

According to a source, the forest department was tipped off that illegal stone mining activities were rampant at Karadabani. A team was formed and sent to the location to carry out a raid.

However, anticipating the forest department’s move, the miscreants had been well prepared to stop the team from visiting the spot.

As they came under their radar, the miscreants launched a fierce attack with sticks and stones.

Informing about the incident, Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said the miscreants were around 25 in number. One of the miscreants has already been identified as Pramod Lenka.

“We have already informed the Collector about the incident and lodged a report at the Nihalprasad police station,” he added.

PNN