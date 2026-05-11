Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said his government is focused on generating employment opportunities for local people through tourism development by promoting the “Orange Economy,” or a culture-based economy, in the state.​

CM Majhi was speaking at a special event at the shrine of the Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the reconstruction of Gujarat’s Somnath Temple, the “Somnath Swabhiman Parv”.​

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, CM Majhi shed light on the deep and invisible bond between Somnath and Lingaraj, stating that if Somnath stands as the sentinel of western India, then Lingaraj represents the unwavering spiritual force of the East.

A special spiritual atmosphere prevailed at Lingaraj Temple (Ekamra Peeth) as the Chief Minister, along with other senior party leaders and dignitaries, watched the live telecast with devotion the Prime Minister’s address and worship rituals in his capacity as Chairman of the Shree Somnath Temple Trust and shared those sacred moments with the devotees gathered at the Lingaraj shrine. at the Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, to celebrate the occasion.​

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of preserving Indian culture and developing the Saivite shrines across the state.

Recalling the history of the struggle for the Lord Somnath, Majhi said, “The reconstruction of the Somnath Temple marked the beginning of the restoration of Indian civilisation under the leadership of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and India is today witnessing a cultural renaissance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”​

Delving into history, the chief minister remarked that, although invaders repeatedly attempted to destroy temples and crush the spirit of India, the unwavering faith running through the veins of Sanatanis ensured that the temples rose again each time.​

Recalling the historic developments of 1951, Majhi said, “The reconstruction of the Somnath Temple became possible because of the firm resolve of Sardar Patel.”​

PM Modi’s mantra of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” is now reflected in initiatives ranging from the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to the grand construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.​

“Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,’ the Odisha government has undertaken projects such as the development of Ekamra Kshetra with an investment of Rs 330 crore and the proposed Shri Jagannath Museum project at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, which would help establish Odisha as the cultural capital of India,” said CM Majhi.​

He further stated that promoting the “Orange Economy,” or culture-based economy, and generating employment opportunities for local people through tourism remain key priorities of his government. In conclusion, invoking the courage of Sardar Patel and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister called upon the 4.5 crore people of Odisha to work towards building a “Prosperous Odisha” and a “Developed India.”​

IANS