New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday stressed on giving priority to ‘duty’ and not the ‘rights’.

Modi’s remarks came while addressing the recipients of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2020. “We should give priority to our duty. How long we would give priority to our rights?

“I feel proud that you are aware of your duty for the society and the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi lauded the children of their excellent efforts in different fields, saying “I was surprised to see your works at such an young age.”

“I get energy and inspirations from you when I hear about your brave escapades,” he added.

His statement comes amid country-wide stir over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

IANS