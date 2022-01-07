Thiruvananthapuram: Former senior bureaucrat and retired IAS officer Thomas Mathew will be penning the biography of Indian industrialist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Thomas Mathew retired from service as additional secretary to then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016. He had worked in Kerala in a few departments and was a favourite official of Congress veteran K Karunakaran, here in his heydays.

According to sources in the know of things HarperCollins has won the rights to publish the work to be spread over two editions at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

While the publisher has got the rights only for the print edition, the OTT rights and for film scripts and such other things, Mathew will hold the rights.

It must be stated here that Ratan Tata has always attracted attention for his simplicity and humility. Many videos of the top Tata boss have gone viral showing his simple eating and living habits. Tata has always been a man who has stayed away from the limelight. Yet it is his simplicity that has kept him in the spotlight.

One of the greatest philanthropists, Ratan Tata is also among the most respected business tycoons in India. Interestingly, he is also an avid user of Instagram and more often than not, his posts create a buzz among people.