Berhampur: Amid the 21-lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, former corporator of ward no.31 Surendra Moharana of Kamapalli Kholasahi under Purushottampur tehsil of Ganjam district played the role of a Good Samaritan for a new mother.

It was when her condition deteriorated after delivering a baby boy that he came to her rescue and carried her on a stretcher for about 200m to the ambulance.

Sources said that T. Rajashree, the wife of T. Shankar, resident of the same ward, had given birth to a baby boy at home. Meanwhile, the health condition of Rajashree had deteriorated post-delivery.

Upon hearing the news, the former local corporator Moharana reached the house wearing masks and arranged an ambulance but it could not get into the locality.

Maharana then called local Anganwadi worker Mitanjali Satapathy and helper Gita Nayak and then carried the woman to the ambulance. Conditions of the mother and the newborn was said to be good.

Moharana’s little deed has received praises from people in the area. “It’s not just my job, it’s everyone’s responsibility. In this crucial time, everybody should join hands to help each other so that we can prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading in our village and affecting other people,” Moharana said.

PNN