Jaipur: Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin had a close shave Wednesday as his car turned turtle when he was on his way to Ranthambore to celebrate New Year’s eve.

The front airbags opened as soon as the car hit a roadside restaurant which is likely to have saved people sitting inside the car.

However, a hotel worker sustained serious injuries. Azharuddin’s car, however, suffered extensive damage.

Police officials said that the former Indian captain-turned-politician was travelling with three friends and the accident was reported at Surwaal Kasba near Sawai Madhopur as the car’s tyre burst.

The injured have been rushed to hospital while Azharuddin and his friends were shifted to a nearby hotel.

A number of celebrities have been coming to Ranthambore to usher in the new year. Ranvir Singh, Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Singh arrived in Ranthambore Tuesday.

IANS