Kendrapara: Former MLA Anshuman Mohanty Wednesday resigned from the Congress party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mohanty, who represented Kendrapara district’s Rajnagar Assembly constituency from 2014 to 2019, resigned from the primary membership along with the post of President of the Kendrapara District Congress Committee.

In his resignation letter, Mohanty stated, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect. This may also be treated as my resignation from the post of president of Kendrapara District Congress Committee.” However, he did not disclose the reason behind his resignation from the grand old party.

Notably, Mohanty was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2014 from the Rajanagar constituency in Kendrapara district, defeating BJD’s Dhruba Sahoo.

PNN