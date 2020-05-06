Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minsiter Haraprasad Mahapatra passed away at his residence Wednesday due to a prolonged illness at the age of 97.

Mahapatra represented Soro constituency of Balasore district twice in the Odisha Legislative Assembly. He started his political carrier as a member of CPI in 1967 and later joined Janata Party in 1977.

He had formed the Labourer Organisation in 1964 and acted as Secretary-General of the Orissa Motor Transport Workers’ Union, Balasore. He was also worked as an editor in Daily ‘Swarajya’ from 1971-74.

Main-stream leaders of Odisha expressed their condolence over the veteran leader’s death.

They described the late Haraprasad Mahapatra as an able administrator and a seasoned politician.

