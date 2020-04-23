Lahore: The current crop of players cannot be compared to the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and other past stars, according to former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf.

Yousuf, who faced the Indian team a number of times in bilateral series across formats and in the World Cup in his playing days, said that in the past, all teams had a few players who were of high quality.

“In the past, teams, such as India, Australia and South Africa, had three-four quality players in the side. India, for example, had players like (Rahul) Dravid, Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, (Sourav) Ganguly, (VVS) Laxman and Yuvraj Singh. These six batsmen were playing in a single team,” said Yousuf during a TV show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The current Indian team does not have such batsmen. You can’t compare the current players (such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) with the class of Sachin and Dravid,” he said.

Kohli is constantly rated as the best batsman in the world. In ODIs, he is the second highest run-scorer for India of all time with 11,867 runs in 248 matches at an average of 59.33. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar who scored 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and is ahead of the likes of Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh despite having played far lesser ODIs than them.

Rohit Sharma has scored 9115 runs at an average of 49.27. In Tests, Kohli is the sixth highest run-scorer of all time with 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 in 86 matches.

IANS