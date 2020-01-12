Bhubaneswar: Noted social activist and former Sundargarh MP Maurice Kujur passed away Sunday morning, his family members said.

Kujur breathed his last at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 84.

The former parliamentarian was born November 2, 1935 at Belmunda village in Sundargarh district. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Sundargarh parliamentary constituency as a Congress candidate in 1984. Besides, he also served as the Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes from 2008 to 2011.

Kujur was associated with several tribal organisations and made consistent efforts to improve the social condition of the tribals by encouraging them to put an end to old social evils and customs.

Apart from being a politician, he was known as a teacher and an agriculturist.

PNN