Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh – a key accused in a multi-crore PWD scam – was arrested Monday from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, in a joint operation by police officers of the two states.

UP Inspector General (Law and Order) Puneet Rastogi said the Tripura team had been carrying out raids for over a month in Ghaziabad, acting on information gathered during probe. He stated that the former chief secretary had been evading arrest for almost five months.

“Singh was arrested today (Monday) morning from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. He will be produced in court there. We can obtain his custody only after getting the court’s permission. The process is on,” Rastogi said.

The Tripura Police had last year issued an arrest warrant against former PWD Minister Badal Choudhury, former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik and ex-chief secretary Yashpal, in connection with the Rs 600-crore scam.

Chowdhury, who was a minister for four terms in the previous Left Front government, was arrested here October 21, days after Bhowmik was taken into custody. Both were, however, released on bail as police failed to file a chargesheet against them.

Agencies