Bhubaneswar: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena sought Monday a white paper from the Odisha government. Srikant Jena asked for details of expenses incurred in the purchase of PPEs, sanitisers and masks. This development has come amid allegations that a huge scam was pulled off during the procurement of the essentials.

The allegations were rebuffed by a senior BJD leader. He said all procurements were made in accordance with the guidelines issued by the central government.

Jena wrote the letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He said the state is ‘duty-bound’ to clarify all doubts in connection with purchase of medical gears and equipment. “It seems a huge scam occurred during the purchase of masks, PPEs, sanitisers and gloves by the procurement agency. The process is totally non-transparent,” Jena claimed in the letter.

BJD spokesperson and the party’s Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra had earlier said there was no question of any irregularity. All rates have been fixed by the Centre.

“The entire country is praising the efforts of Odisha. The Congress and the BJP should not indulge in cheap politics and belittle the efforts of 4.5 crore people of the state,” the Rajya Sabha MP had said.

Asking the ruling dispensation to make public the number of PPEs and masks, both N95 and three-layered ones, procured over the past two to three months, Jena said details about its distribution and use should also be shared.

“Unfortunately, instead of issuing clarifications, the government is avoiding the subject. I hope the government will come out with a ‘white paper’ giving all details immediately in the interest of the public,” Jena said.

PTI