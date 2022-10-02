Gurugram: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital here Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in July also.

In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary also confirmed that Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health.”

PTI