Bhanjanagar: Justice delivery system can be expedited if police, administration, lawyers and judges work in right coordination and hence, no one will get discouraged and Odisha could excel in the justice delivery system in the country. This was stated here by Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, S Muralidhar while laying the foundation stone of a modern court building at Rs 36 crore here in Ganjam district. He also observed that the judiciary has also to ensure 24- hour service to people as hospital, police and fire brigade services work even in holidays. People will be able to avail of speedy justice within a short time if all works are done with proper coordination, he added, urging all the judges and lawyers to focus on the issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge of Orissa High Court and protocol judge of Ganjam district Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi, said that the dream to have a modern court building at Bhanjanagar has been realised eventually. Bhanjanagar Bar Association president Santosh Kumar Nayak presided over the meeting while advocate Aswini Panigrahi coordinated the function. Registrar (Vigilance) of Orissa High Court, Akhil Kumar Paschimakabata, Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, district judge Anand Chandra Behera, district court registrar Susant Kumar Mishra, sub-collector Jyoti Shankar Ray, many government officials and lawyers attended the ceremony. Government pleaders M Taj Adeni and Rajendra Prasad Pradhan felicitated the judges while secretary of the Bhanjanagar Bar Association, Amaresh Mohapatra gave the vote of thanks