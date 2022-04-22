Baripada: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a private firm employee after his car mowed down a villager in Mayurbhanj district three days ago, police said Friday.

The four suspects were arrested Thursday, an officer said.

A villager identified as Harihar Sethi, 55, was killed on the spot Tuesday after his motorcycle was hit by the car on National Highway 49 at Goshanipala in Bangiriposi block, 36 km northwest of district headquarters Baripada.

Irate local villagers attacked the two officials of the private firm in the vehicle and the driver, who fled away, Bangiriposi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

Satyanarayan Nanda succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital while another employee Phulchand Sharma has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, police said.

The company has been engaged by the government for a rural drinking water project in Mayurbhanj district.

