Deogarh: Four people were hospitalised in Bambarada village under Barkot police limits of Deogarh district Friday after they consumed urea considering it to be sugar.

According to a source, the hospitalised persons include an elderly woman and her three grandchildren.

Three of them have been admitted to Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where their condition is stated to be critical. Meanwhile, the condition of the fourth one is still unknown.

A local man informed that the woman and her grandchildren consumed urea after parents of the children left for work Friday morning. During lunch hours, the four decided to eat flattened rice. Instead of adding sugar, they added urea in it. Moments later, they complained of stomachache and started throwing up.

“We were at work when they mixed urea with their food and consumed it. After they started experiencing symptoms, they were given preliminary treatment. Later, we rushed them to the local hospital and then to Deogarh DHH after their condition did not stabilise,” informed the mother of the children.

PNN