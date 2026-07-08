Nairobi: Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who had been stranded in Somalia, are flying back to India Wednesday.

Indian High Commission in Kenya arranged for their repatriation. In a social media post, the High Commission said the four fishermen had been stranded in Lassqoray, Somalia, and they are flying back to India.

“The Mission remained in constant touch with the fishermen and their families from the time the matter was brought to its notice, facilitating their safe return,” it said on X.