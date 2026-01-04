Dhenkanal: A powerful explosion rocked a stone quarry near Gopalpur village under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district Saturday evening, reportedly killing four workers. The blast occurred around 6 pm in the stone quarry at Gopalpur near Badalo under Odapada tehsil.

However, officials have not confirmed the casualties, and no formal statement had been issued by authorities when reports last came in. Odapada tehsildar and Motanga police rushed to the site and began a search and preliminary inquiry in the dark. Investigators said poor visibility hampered efforts to determine whether explosive materials used for blasting were still present at the site.

According to local accounts, six workers were inside the quarry during blasting operations when soil and debris reportedly collapsed on them as a vibrator was being used, triggering the explosion. Authorities are examining whether safety norms were violated.

Videos and claims related to the incident have circulated widely on social media, adding to speculation. Officials said a clearer picture would emerge after daylight inspection and a detailed investigation.

Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said Motanga police were sent to the site after receiving information. He said the late hour has created difficulties in the search operation and details of the incident remain unclear so far.