Keonjhar: With the Middle East crisis showing no sign of abatement and pushing the energy crisis further, hoteliers, restaurant owners, as well as households in Keonjhar are now worried about the availability of commercial LPG cylinders, even as panic buying continues in most parts.

This has revived the demand for firewood and charcoal in this district. Firewood and charcoal have long been used for cooking in school hostels, roadside eateries and small hotels across rural and urban areas of the district. In several villages, many families still rely on firewood as their primary cooking fuel.

However, over the past decade, a large section of urban middle-class and upper-middle-class families shifted completely to LPG.

With fears of supply disruptions and rising prices, many of them are now searching for traditional clay hearths or iron stoves as a backup option.

Residents believe the situation could also affect community feasts, political gatherings and cultural events, which require large-scale cooking arrangements.

Despite regulations and awareness campaigns, forests in Keonjhar district continue to face pressure from firewood collection.

Due to weak enforcement, many roadside hotels and eateries in the town continue to rely on firewood.

It is also widely used during weddings, religious rituals and other social ceremonies.

There are allegations that authorities have adopted a lenient approach to firewood collection in the name of supporting the livelihoods of forest-dwelling communities.

As a result, many government and private hostels in the district still use firewood for cooking. Some establishments say it is cheaper than LPG.

Meanwhile, tribals, depending on minor forest produce, are making hay as demand for firewood surges.

Sita Naik, a forest dweller who sells firewood in the town, said the work involves significant hardship. “We carry heavy loads of firewood from forests and hills with great difficulty.

Earlier, we often had to wait long for customers and sometimes sold it at low prices to hotels. Now the demand has increased, and we are able to sell the wood more quickly,” she said.

Former MLA Pranaballabh Nayak warned that the district’s forests and environment are already under strain.

If the Middle East conflict continues and LPG prices rise or supplies decline, more families may return to firewood-based cooking, which could accelerate deforestation.

Environmentalist Bimbadhar Behera said large quantities of wood stored in the Forest department depots often go to waste due to poor management.

“If the wood stored in these depots is properly managed and sold as fuel, the government could generate revenue and reduce pressure on natural forests,” he said.

Experts warn that unless reliable alternative fuel arrangements are ensured, the growing dependence on firewood could pose a serious threat to Keonjhar’s forests and fragile environment.