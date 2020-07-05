Phulbani: Four Maoists with cash rewards on their heads were killed in an encounter with police personnel in southern Odisha’s Kandhmal district Sunday morning.

Sources said that acting on a tip-off, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel launched a joint combing operation in Sirla village under Tumudibandh police limits at around 7 am.

During the operation, the Maoists opened fire at the security personnel who immediately retaliated. However, after an hour-long encounter, the left-wing extremists managed to escape.

After one hour of encounter, the Maoists stopped firing from their side before escaping from the spot. However, the security personnel later found the body of four Maoists including that of a woman.

“There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and SOG, DVF at Tumudibandha, Kandhamal. Security forces were fired upon and they retaliated in self defence. There are four casualties on Maoists side. Some of them are injured. Combing operations are on in the area. SP is at the spot,” tweeted Odisha Police.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from the spot.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy congratulated the officers and jawans for the successful operation.

“Congrats to Officers & Jawans of Odisha Police on successful ops in Kandhamal. Their brave action is much appreciated. Death of four Maoists confirmed. This strengthens our resolve to free our state from extremism and spur all round development in the state,” tweeted the Chief Secretary.

Combing operations are underway in the forest in the presence of Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh.

Police sources said that all the four Maoists belonged to Bansadhara-Ghumusara-Nagabali (BGN)) division of the outlawed CPI-Maoist outfit.

PNN