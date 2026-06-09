Bhubaneswar: Four minor girls were rescued from the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal (BSABT) under the jurisdiction of Bharatpur police station here in the early hours of Tuesday. According to the terminal’s security staff, the girls arrived at the bus terminal in a distressed state and sought help to return home. “The girls appeared frightened and repeatedly pleaded with us to help them return home,” a security guard at the bus terminal said.

In a state of panic, the girls reportedly moved to nearby Gudia Tota Sahi seeking shelter. Local residents reassured them of their safety and immediately informed the police. “The girls were visibly distressed and requested that they be sent back to their homes. They alleged that they were being subjected to torture at their hostel,” said Somnath, an autorickshaw driver and resident of the area. Soon, staff members from the hostel, including the hostel in charge, arrived at the spot. By then, police personnel had also reached the area and taken the minors into their custody.

According to the police, the girls had left the hostel, located in the Ghatikia area, and were attempting to return to their homes.

Following counselling and discussions with the girls, the hostel in-charge persuaded them to return to the hostel. “We rescued the minors from the bus terminal. After counselling and persuasion by the hostel staff, they agreed to return to the hostel,” said Rajendra Narayan Pattnaik, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station.