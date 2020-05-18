Mumbai: Actress Sayani Gupta tried making a vegan ‘gajar ka halwa’ for the first time and she said it turned out to be epic.

Sayani took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared glimpses of her cooking. In one image, she shared the recipe for the dessert.

In the last image, she shared the final result and wrote: “First attempt at gajar ka halwa and it’s epic.”

She recently shared a post, where she pledged to support her house helps and driver amid the ongoing health crisis.

On the work front, Sayani was recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!, which is reportedly the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video.

The web series tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.