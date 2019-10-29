Krushnaprasad: As many as four rooms were reduced to ashes while about two livestock were half burnt in a deadly fire that broke out at Nandala village under Ramlenka panchayat of Krushnaprasad block in Puri district late Monday night. Although no loss to life was reported, properties worth over lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

Family members of these households were fast asleep when the mishap occurred. The flame was so intense that occupants of the houses could not save anything. The blaze soon engulfed other houses which were also gutted.

Sarat Chandra Swain, whose four rooms were gutted, could only blame his luck after the incident. According to Sarat, to get rid of the mosquitoes’s bites, Sarat burnt straw from where the fire started spreading and in no time it took a shape of an inferno.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames after locals informed them.

PNN