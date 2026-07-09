Dabugaon: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy under these police limits in Nabarangpur district, police said Thursday. Police detained the minor boy in this connection and sent him to a Bal Sudhar Gruha (correction facility) in Bhabanipatana after he was produced before a juvenile justice board in Nabarangpur.

The alleged incident occurred when the girl was playing outside her home Wednesday evening. A minor from the locality allegedly lured her to a secluded spot and raped her.

The girl later returned home, a police official said. Her family learned of the assault sometime afterwards and filed a complaint at Dabugaon police station the same night. Police registered a case (160/26) in connection with the incident.

“Police officials visited the village Thursday morning to investigate and brought both the victim and the minor in for medical examinations,” said the official. “The girl is currently being held at Maa Gruha, a shelter home for women and children in Nabarangpur,” the official pointed out.