Basudevpur: Police arrested a man for allegedly raping a four-year-old minor at Kismatkrushnapur village under this block in Bhadrak district Sunday evening.

The accused has been identified as Jagannath Das, a resident of Luni Sahi. The victim has been admitted to Basudevpur government hospital.

The police arrested Jagannth on the basis of the FIR lodged by the victim’s mother.

According to police, the accused took the minor to his house, promising her chocolate and raped her Sunday morning. It was when the victim’s family members were sure that their daughter was raped they lodged an FIR with Nayakanidihi police station. On the basis of the FIR, the police registered a case (Case No-23/20) and arrested Jagannath. “Further investigation into the case is on,” informed inspector-in-charge Umashankar Nayak.

PNN