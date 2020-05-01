Champua: This sub-division in Keonjhar district is still continuing as a ‘green zone’. This is because no COVID-19 cases have been reported from here. However, the situation may change if the movement of labourers is not stopped immediately.

Keonjhar district registered its first COVID-19 case from Anandapur sub-division a few days back. Since then the local administration here has started taking precautionary measures seriously. Entry and exit points to this sub-division have been sealed. Migrant workers who are returning from Jharkhand are being put under quarantine.

However, the cause for concern lies elsewhere. There are many labourers in this sub-division who travel across the border to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on a daily basis. Similarly people from that state also enter this block to work. However, many such persons are using the ‘village roads’ to go to their respective destinations. They are avoiding the main roads to avoid police inspection. There is always that fear lurking that these people may be responsible for the spread of coronavirus in this sub-division.

Local residents spotted Thursday some labourers going through the Champua market area here on bicycles. They were going towards Jamshedpur which is just a few kilometres from here. Locals said that they were well acquainted with the ‘kuccha roads’ that help them to avoid police detection.

“If such movement is not checked, the sub-division will soon become a red zone,” locals said.

