Bhubaneswar: Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) launched a monthly pass ‘Freedom’ for the Mo Bus service on the eve of Independence Day. Its aim is to facilitate and benefit the old generation travellers who are not tech savvy and the people without a smart phone but need an alternative to the mobile app.

Formally, the Freedom monthly passes will be made available from Thursday (the Independence Day) at monthly pass kiosks at Master Canteen, Fire Station, Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, KIIT, Big Bazaar in Bhubaneswar and near bus depot and queue shelters.

The kiosks will be functional from 9am to 7pm. Those who buy the monthly passes by August 31 will not only get 25 percent discount on the fare but also earn 5 days extra validity.

The travellers need to carry a stamp size photograph, identity card, (voter ID/Aadhar card/ driving licence) along with cash or card. The passes are protected with a Mo Bus QR code and dynamic serial number series. The pass can be used only by the person on whose name it is issued.

For the Freedom Monthly Bhubaneswar Pass, the traveller has to pay monthly Rs 900 for AC and Rs 600 for non-AC bus to travel unlimited within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) areas, while on Freedom Monthly Magic Pass, the traveller can ride unlimited on all the Mo Bus operational routes on a fare of Rs 1800 and Rs 1200 for AC and non-AC buses respectively.

On the occasion of launching at BMC office, Arun Bothra, CRUT Managing Director, said that “the service was launched to facilitate our non-tech savvy passengers so that they can also avail our offers and enjoy the services.”

“In recent times we received some complaints regarding misbehaviour by the conductors towards passengers, we have taken action against them and if any more complaints come we will take strict action,” he said.

The Mo Bus services have a fleet of 200 vehicles and cater to around 70,000 passengers daily across 20 routes in the twin cities.