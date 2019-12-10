Chennai: French train maker Alstom Tuesday began production of metro trainsets for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) at its factory in SriCity near here and the first train will be delivered by November 2020, the company said.

According to a company statement, the overall contract with MMRC is worth 452 million euros.

The order includes manufacturing of 31 lightweight, fully-furnished metro trains of eight cars each. Along with rolling stock, Alstom will also execute the power supply contract and signalling technology.

“As announced earlier, we are on track to double our manufacturing capacity at SriCity – from 240 to 480 trainsets per annum,” Alain Spohr, Managing Director of Alstom India and South Asia was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to him, the factory is currently executing orders for Chennai Metro, Montreal Metro (Reseau Express Metropolitain) and Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Alstom recently won a contract with Sydney’s NRT to supply the rolling stock and signalling system for the next stage of Sydney Metro, the statement said.