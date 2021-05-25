New Delhi: The much-awaited “Friends: The Reunion” will stream simultaneously in India with the United States and the world Thursday, May 27, at 12:32pm.

The reunion special brings the star cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The unscripted show will also feature special appearances by David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

“We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special would stream exclusively on Zee5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm,” said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India.

Ben Winston has directed the unscripted special and also executive produced along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

“We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail ‘Friends: The Reunion Special’ unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience,” Kalra added.

The original series ran from 1994 to 2004 and continues to draw big ratings in reruns. Over a decade, Aniston played Rachel Green, Courteney Cox was Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow played Phoebie Buffay, Matt LeBlanc essayed Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry was Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer played Ross Geller.

The series streams the US May 27 to mark the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch in the US.