A chance encounter during a Rapido bike ride has gone viral on social media, prompting reflection on how academic success does not always translate into professional achievement.

A young man recently booked a bike taxi and was surprised to see the rider’s name listed as Chandan — the same name as his former school class topper. Assuming it was a coincidence, he was stunned when the rider turned out to be his former classmate, once known for excelling in academics.

The meeting led to a brief but poignant exchange. When asked how he began riding for Rapido, Chandan reportedly replied, “Life doesn’t always go according to plan, but that’s okay,” adding that life is unpredictable.

He booked a Rapido in a hurry… never imagining the rider would be his own class topper. Umar was getting late, so he quickly booked a ride.

The booking got confirmed. The rider’s name showed: Chandan. At first, he ignored it. Then he paused… Could this be our class topper… pic.twitter.com/qgNlKjcKPx — Bharat Mata Ke Sewak (@PatrioticSoul33) March 2, 2026

The story was shared on X by an account named “Bharat Mata Ke Sevak,” with the message that marks and degrees do not guarantee success and that no job is small if done with honesty. The post drew emotional responses, with many users sharing similar stories of high-performing students taking up modest jobs due to circumstances.

The episode has resonated widely, underscoring that career paths are shaped not only by academic performance but also by opportunity, personal responsibilities and changing life circumstances.