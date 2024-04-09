Mumbai: Hinfi film A string of Indian film personalities, including names such as Jr. NTR, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Suniel Shetty, and Preity Zinta, among many others, sent out their good wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Navreh Tuesday.

Ugadi, considered the beginning of the Hindu New Year, is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugad in Karnataka, and Navreh in Kashmir

Celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans and well-wishers.

Jr. NTR wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): “Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi.”

Actor Sunny Deol wished everyone luck, success, and happiness.

He wrote: “Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navrati, Ugaadi, Navreh and Cheti Chand. May this new year bring luck, success and happiness for us all. #Ugadi #HinduNavVarsh.”

Actor Sudheer Babu said: “Happy Ugadi! Wishing you all a year filled with new opportunities, new adventures, and new beginnings!”

Actor Suniel Shetty wished everyone “joy, prosperity, and countless blessings.“

He wrote: “Happy Gudi Padwa to all! Wishing for joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this auspicious day. Let’s embrace new beginnings with optimism and spread positivity everywhere we go. #GudiPadwa.”

Actress Sai Pallavi said: “Mee Andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu, I wish everyone positivity and love.”

Actor Randeep Hooda urged everyone to be positive and kind.

He said: “As you all hoist the Gudi today, let’s also raise our spirits high and fill the world with positivity and kindness. Wishing everyone a very happy #GudiPadwa. Also, warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navreh. May the #HinduNavVarsh be full of hope, energy, health and prosperity for all.”

Actress Preity Zinta said: “May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you happiness, prosperity, and success. https://twitter.com/isudheerbabuWishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous New Year! Happy Gudi Padwa! #GudiPadwa #NewYear #Ting.”

Actress Esha Deol said: “Happy Gudi Padwa.”

Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni said: “Wishing you all #HappyUgadi.”