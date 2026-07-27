Beijing: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met China’s Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying here Monday and discussed the entire gamut of the bilateral relations.

Misri, who is currently on an official visit to Beijing, also met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Misri and Hua “reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development… pic.twitter.com/ExjyXGyeJc — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 27, 2026

“Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” it added.

Earlier, Misri met Sun and “discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges,” the Embassy said.

Misri also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Hong was previously the Director General of the boundary department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels,” the Embassy said.

Misri, who was previously India’s Ambassador to China, will hold a few meetings with officials Tuesday, officials said.

His visit followed the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila July 21.