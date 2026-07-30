New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Thursday said it has taken strict enforcement action against multiple food business operators (FBOs) for misleading claims, non-compliant labelling, food safety violations and serious hygiene lapses to safeguard consumer interests.

In a post on social media platform X, the food regulator said the action includes prohibition orders, licence suspension and prohibition of sale against erring businesses.

Among the key actions, FSSAI issued a prohibition order against Vatave Health Care over the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of its ‘FOLINEURO Syrup – Folinic Acid Syrup’.

According to the regulator, the product name ‘FOLINEURO’ along with a brain image on the front of the pack created a misleading impression that the product was intended to support or improve brain and neurological functions.

FSSAI also found that the product was classified as a ‘Nutritional Food Supplement’, a category that does not exist under the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements and Nutraceuticals) Regulations, 2016.

FSSAI has taken strict action against multiple FBOs for misleading claims, non compliant labelling, food safety violations & serious hygiene lapses. The actions include prohibition orders, licence suspension & prohibition of sale to protect consumers’ interests.#FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/6p1aj1MdZe — FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 30, 2026

Based on the complaint, product label, licence details and available records, the regulator said the product prima facie failed to comply with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

In addition, it has prohibited the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution, marketing and sale of the product with immediate effect, warning that any violation would attract strict legal and penal action.

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In a separate action, FSSAI prohibited the sale of ‘Neuherbs TRUE VITAMIN’, marketed by Global Healthfit Retail India Private Limited, over the use of the trade name ‘TRUE VITAMIN’, which it described as misleading and not recognised under existing regulations.

The regulator said the branding violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, as it could mislead consumers.

Additionally, FSSAI directed the company to immediately stop the sale of the product, remove the misleading claims from product labels and advertisements, and submit an Action Taken Report within 30 days, failing which further regulatory action would be initiated.