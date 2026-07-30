Mumbai: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara Thursday led the tributes on Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement, saying that the senior batter had a career he can be “incredibly proud of”.

The 38-year-old Rahane announced his retirement from all formats three years since making his last appearance for India, having played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is from 2011-2023.

“Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya!,” Pujara wrote on X.

Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute… pic.twitter.com/dnRcOta2es — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 30, 2026

“It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute best in this next chapter,” he added.

The Indian cricket Board said Rahane’s call to hang his boots ends an illustrious career.

“An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter,” the BCCI wrote.

An illustrious career comes to an end 🇮🇳 Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever Wishing you the very best in your next chapter #TeamIndia | #ThankYouAjinkya pic.twitter.com/Gbi7sIcgwS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2026

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed Rahane’s resilient attitude on the field.

“One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88,” Sehwag wrote referring to India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph Down Under in 2020-2021.

Rahane stood in for Virat Kohli and scripted a historic 2-1 series win for India with a heavily depleted side.

“Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha. (He never made any noise and kept giving his best).”

“Just like against SA in Delhi ,2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great second innings, Ajinkya,” Sehwag wrote.

One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88.

Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha.

Just like against SA in Delhi ,2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great… — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2026

India’s double-Olympics medal-winning shuttler PV Sindhu recalled Rahane’s 103 at Lord’s on the 2014 tour, which helped his side win the Test against England.

“Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks!,” Sindhu wrote.

“Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions. That brilliant 103 at Lord’s in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out.”

“India were under pressure, the conditions were challenging, and you produced an innings filled with immense character and class. Wishing you a fabulous second innings, filled with happiness, success and everything you love. Congratulations on a wonderful career!” she added.

Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks! ❤️ Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions. That brilliant 103 at Lord’s in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out.… — PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 30, 2026

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed Rahane’s composure as a player and a leader.

“Jinks kitne tours, kitne dressing rooms, kitni partnerships… aur kitni yaadein (Jinks, so many tours, so many partnerships and so many memories),” Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

“Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable. Bahar se hamesha calm… andar se sirf India ke liye ladne wala insaan. Ab agla chapter bhi utna hi khoobsoorat ho (Saw you as composed as a leader as dependable you were as a teammate. Calm from the outside, but someone who would always fight for India. Hope the next chapter is as beautiful),” Dhawan added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Mumbai Cricket Association’s president Ajinkya Naik said Rahane was one of the finest ambassadors of Mumbai cricket.

“Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cricket,” Naik said.

“His dedication, composure under pressure, and commitment to excellence have made him one of Mumbai cricket’s finest ambassadors. His legacy will inspire generations to come,” he added.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Rahane’s contribution Down Under.

“Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 on your wonderful career. Thank you for some outstanding Australian memories on the cricketing field. Good luck for the future buddy,” he wrote.

Congratulations @ajinkyarahane88 on your wonderful career. Thank you for some outstanding Australian memories on the cricketing field. Good luck for the future buddy. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 30, 2026