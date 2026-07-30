Bhubaneswar: Khordha district administration has intensified flood preparedness measures, ordering the closure of all schools and cancelling the leave of government officials as heavy rainfall and flood threats loom over parts of Odisha.

All government and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools in the district will remain closed from 1 pm July 30 till July 31 as a precautionary measure. Authorities have been directed to serve the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) early July 30 to enable schools to shut by 1 pm.

District Collector Amrit Ruturaj said the administration is fully prepared to tackle any flood situation that may arise. Relief shelters have been readied, vulnerable flood-prone areas are under close watch, and arrangements have been made for food supply, healthcare services, safe drinking water and mobile medical teams. Boats have also been kept on standby for evacuation and transportation, if required.

All Block Development Officers (BDOs), tehsildars and urban local bodies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant. Coordination meetings have been held with all departments to ensure preparedness and a swift response in case of emergencies.

A 24×7 control room has been set up at the Collector’s office, while similar control rooms have been established at the block level to facilitate information exchange and emergency management. Administrative officers have been directed to work in close coordination with local public representatives and residents.

No casual leave (CL) will be granted to school staff for the next four days. Schools have been instructed to keep buildings and essential infrastructure ready for emergency use. Headmasters will arrange roster duties to ensure institutions remain accessible round the clock and can assist the district administration whenever required.

The Collector has directed the District Education Officer to immediately inform all heads of educational institutions about the measures and ensure strict compliance. He warned that any negligence or lapse in implementing the instructions would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, all district officials have been directed to remain at their headquarters and will not be allowed to leave without prior permission. The leave of all government employees in the district has been cancelled with immediate effect, and those currently on leave have been asked to report for duty immediately.

The leave of all government officers in Khordha district has been cancelled for the next four days as part of the administration’s flood preparedness measures.