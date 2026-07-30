Jajpur: Two breaches in the right embankment of Kani River, a distributary of Baitarani, triggered severe flooding in Jajpur district Wednesday, inundating villages, disrupting road connectivity and forcing hundreds of residents to take shelter on embankments and in schools.

The breaches, measuring about 80 ft and 50 ft, occurred at Dobabil under Dasarathpur block, affecting nearly 30,000 people in Tarpada and Kasapa panchayats.

Floodwaters submerged several villages and entered more than 100 houses, with water levels reaching window height in many homes. Residents fled to safety, including the Baitarani embankment and designated flood shelters, carrying whatever belongings they could save.

Around 1,000 ha of agricultural land have also been inundated, according to reports. Baitarani was flowing nearly 10 ft above the danger mark at Dasarathpur.

Floodwaters swept through Ahiyas market, while about four feet of water flowed over Ahiyas-Baishapal and Ahiyas-Kafi roads, cutting off transport links to several villages.

Floodwaters entered at least 10 panchayats, including Kasapa, Mallikapur, Duduraanta, Nizampur, Kayan, Kamadihi and Khamanagar.

Authorities said water from the upper catchment continued to flow downstream after seven gates of Samal Barrage were opened, releasing 4,986 cubic metres of water per second by 4 pm Wednesday. Officials warned that the flood situation could worsen in Korei, Jajpur, Dasarathpur and Binjharpur blocks if additional gates are opened.

State Excise Commissioner P Anvesha Reddy and Jajpur Collector Ambar Kumar Kar visited the breach site and supervised rescue operations. People stranded in waterlogged areas were evacuated on a war footing.

Former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das, BJP leader Gautam Ray and BJD district president Saroj Mahapatra also visited the affected areas and urged the administration to expedite rescue and relief operations.