Korukonda: A sharp rise in egg prices has started affecting government nutrition programmes at Anganwadi centres (AWCs) and the midday meal (MDM) scheme at schools in Malkangiri district and other parts of the state.

With chicken, mutton and fish prices already witnessing a spiralling rise, eggs had remained the most affordable source of animal protein for low-income families and nutrition programmes.

However, prices have increased by Rs 50 to Rs 60 per tray and Rs 2 to Rs 3 per egg, making them less accessible to poor households.

The price hike has disrupted supply of eggs for MDM and Anganwadi nutrition programmes.

Wholesale prices currently stand at Rs 7.33 for larger eggs, Rs 7.20 for medium-sized eggs and Rs 7 for smaller eggs.

In rural areas, retail prices have climbed to as high as Rs 9 per egg, as small businessmen had to procure these eggs at high prices from Korukonda and Balimela markets.

The price hike has drawn sharp reactions from consumers.

Malkangiri, a predominantly tribal district, has more than 450 schools and around 1,260 AWCs, resulting in high demand for eggs.

To meet local requirements, traders are sourcing eggs from neighbouring states.

The price rise has also put an additional financial burden on self-help groups, AWC workers and school teachers responsible for procuring eggs under government schemes, as the official provision no longer matches prevailing market prices.

Traders said egg prices may increase further in the coming days, raising concerns among consumers and implementing agencies.

Residents have urged the state government to revise the financial provision for eggs to ensure the smooth functioning of school MDM and Anganwadi nutrition programmes.