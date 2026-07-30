New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Cyber fraud cases in India have nearly tripled, rising from 10,395 in 2020 to 29,758 in 2024, with Telangana recording the highest number of cases in 2024, followed by Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha, the government informed the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Upper House, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that the number of cyber fraud cases stood at 10,395 in 2020, 14,007 in 2021, 17,470 in 2022, 19,466 in 2023 and 29,758 in 2024.

Among the identified categories in 2024, online banking fraud accounted for the highest number of cases at 4,659, followed by credit and debit card fraud (3,829), marketing and investment fraud (3,044), ATM fraud (1,659), fraud calls or vishing (1,264), gaming app or website fraud (1,019), OTP fraud (965) and e-wallet or UPI fraud (723).

The minister said separate data on gaming apps or websites, marketing and investment fraud, fraud calls or vishing, and e-wallet or UPI fraud has been maintained only since 2024.

“State-wise data showed that Telangana recorded the highest number of cyber fraud cases in 2024 at 18,922, followed by Bihar (4,020), Maharashtra (2,827) and Odisha (1,546),” the minister said, adding that the NCRB does not maintain data on the amount of money lost or recovered in cyber fraud cases.

Kumar said the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to tackle cyber crime in a coordinated manner.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal enables citizens to report all types of cyber crime, while the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), launched in 2021, facilitates the immediate reporting of financial fraud to prevent the siphoning of funds.

According to the reply, as of June 30, 2026, the CFCFRMS has helped save more than Rs11,158 crore across more than 32.80 lakh complaints.

The minister said cyber crime complaints, their conversion into FIRs, and subsequent action are handled by the respective state and Union Territory law enforcement agencies.

Listing measures taken to strengthen cyber policing, the minister said these include the Samanvay platform for data sharing and analytics, the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre, the Sahyog portal, Joint Cyber Coordination Teams, a cyber criminal suspect registry, the Cyber Commando Programme, National Digital Investigation Support Centres, a standard operating procedure for complaint handling, and nationwide public awareness campaigns.