Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday said education should be closely integrated with practical skills and entrepreneurship to enable students to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.

Accompanied by First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati, the Governor visited the Centurion University campus, where he lauded the institution for successfully integrating academic learning with skill development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Highlighting that such a holistic approach equips students with the confidence and capabilities to create employment opportunities, he said, “Education should be closely integrated with practical skills and entrepreneurship in order to enable students to become job creators rather than merely job seekers.”

During his visit, the Governor reviewed a wide range of academic, research and technology-driven initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, experiential learning and sustainable development.

He inaugurated the Traditional and Technology Interface Learning Lab and dedicated murals depicting scenes from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

He also interacted with artisans associated with the initiative and appreciated their efforts to preserve traditional craftsmanship through modern technology.

The Governor toured several state-of-the-art research and innovation facilities, including the Bio-Enzyme and Bio-Char Unit, the Wild Orchid Laboratory, the Tissue Culture Facility, and the Industry 5.0 – Centre for Creativity, Curiosity and Competency (I5-4C) Lab.

He also witnessed demonstrations of customised electric vehicles developed by the university for defence and other public-sector applications.

As part of the visit, the Governor released native butterfly species in the university’s Butterfly Garden, Centurion-hatched koi fingerlings and rescued pigeons.

He also reviewed the BOAST (Bubble Oxygenation Aeration Sustainable Technology) initiative and an IoT-based “Vanquishing Vanilla Vines” trellis system developed for high-value agriculture.

The Governor viewed a digital presentation on indigenous sports and experienced a virtual demonstration of the university’s low-cost mini-scale tissue culture technology.

Another highlight of the programme was the launch of a range of natural skincare products jointly developed by the university’s School of Pharmacy and Life Sciences and the School of Biotechnology.

Commending Centurion University’s unique educational model, the Governor praised its emphasis on combining classroom education with hands-on skill training and its sustained efforts to transform student innovations into market-ready products.

“Such an approach reflects the evolving needs of higher education and contributes significantly to building a skilled, self-reliant and entrepreneurial workforce,” he said.