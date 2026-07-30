Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education (HE) department Wednesday released the third merit list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the department, a total of 2,87,519 seats are available for UG admissions this year, out of which 2,37,200 students had applied during the first phase of the admission process.

88,480 students secured admission following the publication of the first merit list, while 30,150 students were enrolled after publication of the second merit list.

Overall, 1,18,630 students have completed their admissions so far. 53,656 students are selected for admission in the third merit list, among which 21,879 are male students, 31,773 are female students, and four are transgender students.

In the Arts stream, the English department at Ravenshaw University registered the highest cut-off at 94.80 per cent. Similarly, in Commerce stream, Ravenshaw University logged a cut-off at 91.83 per cent.

In Physical Science, Ravenshaw University Physics department recorded a 95.67 per cent cut-off, while Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (Autonomous) College registered the highest cut-off in Biological Science with 93.50 per cent in Zoology.

Sanskrit (Degree) College, Badakia logged 58.29 per cent cut-off for Shastri Stream. Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (Autonomous) College registered the highest cut-off in self-financing courses at 92 per cent in Computer Science.