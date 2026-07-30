Bhubaneswar: The Orissa Wushu Association (OWA) is proud to announce that Aanika Pattnaik, the only female Wushu athlete from Odisha, has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Batumi Open International Wushu Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Batumi, Georgia, from July 30 to August 4, 2026.

Adding to this remarkable achievement, Pradyumna Behera has been appointed as the coach of Team India for the championship.

The Indian contingent comprises 22 male and 19 female athletes from across the country, who will compete against some of the finest Wushu players from around the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikash Chandra Pattnaik, Vice President of the Orissa Wushu Association, said: “Aanika Pattnaik has undergone rigorous training and preparation for this championship.

Her selection reflects the growing strength and potential of Wushu in Odisha. We are confident that she will deliver an outstanding performance and make both Odisha and India proud on the international stage.”

Sudhansu Shekhar Harichandan, Chairman of the Orissa Wushu Association, congratulated both the athlete and the coach, expressing confidence that their dedication and hard work would bring laurels to the nation.

Samir Mohanty, President of the Odisha Olympic Association, also extended his best wishes to Aanika Pattnaik and Pradyumna Behera for a successful campaign at the championship in Batumi, Georgia.