What makes a human soul outshine its competitors? It is the charisma of their humanitarian soul. It is not just their wonderful looks but their heartful efforts. Such kind of people is in minority and Miss Europe 2020, Gaby Guha is one such personality.

Since the beginning of her career, she has been very hardworking and has been appreciated for her beauty. In 2019, she won the title of Miss France at the mere age of 17 years. She has become a famous name in fashion realm globally after she bagged the Miss Europe title in 2020, contesting with 45 candidates all across the continent.

Apart from this, Gaby has worked for famous brands in past which include Elie Saab, Chaumet, GAP, Bossini, Triumph Lingerie and many others. She has also been featured in magazines like Playboy, GMARO Magazine, Prestige Magazine, ICON Magazine; as cover girl. She was featured twice on the cover of L’officiel Magazine in 2020 (L’officiel Latvia and L’officiel Arabia). Gaby is currently residing in Dubai, where she’s working with several artists and fashion designers. She’s collaborating with fashion designer Marmar Halim, SKS Couture as part of the Arabic Fashion Week.

Gaby cares for a lot of social and human issues present in our society. She has been engaged in charity and social work from a long time. She has provided financial support for girl child protection and education as well as their development, for women empowerment and she has also raised her voice concerning issues related to youth. She believes that these platforms can be used to gather attention towards these problems and concerns.

Gaby never fails to inspire us and has been on this trail from long. We all wish to see her rising greater heights in no time