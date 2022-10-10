Dhenkanal: The famous annual Gajalaxmi Puja kicked off with religious fervor and gaiety in Dhenkanal town and other parts of the district. The puja is celebrated on ‘Sharata Purnima’ in the month of Ashwina for 11 days here. Century-old Gajalaxmi Puja is celebrated in a grand manner in Dhenkanal.

This year, Goddess Laxmi is being worshiped at 38 pandals in Jabahar chowk, Laxmi Bazaar, Ganesh Bazaar, Mahaveer Bazaar, Kanchan Bazaar, Ananda Bazaar, Karigarsahi, Bajichowk, Golden Street, Gudianali, Radhakrishna Bazaar, Station Bazaar, Sapneswar Bazaar, Gandhi Bazaar, College Bazaar, Chandan Bazaar, Banamali Prasad, Khamarsahi, bus stand area, Kantanali bypass and Nehru Bazaar. The pandals have been decorated with attractive dazzling lights.

Besides, ‘meena bazaar’ is the main attraction of the pandals. The administration and organisers have roped in members of self help groups (SHGs) and traders at the fair to sell their products.