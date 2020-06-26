Gajapati: In view of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Gajapati district administration Friday announced a complete shutdown in several blocks and one gram panchayat of the district.

Collector Anupam Shah informed that the shutdown will be enforced from June 28 for a period of three days in two blocks- Gosani and Gumma, Paralakhemundi town and Ranipentha gram panchayat in Kashinagar block.

The district administration has formed 40 teams comprising health officials to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify persons suffering from cold, cough, fever and other flu-like symptoms.