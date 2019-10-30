Nuapada: Police late Monday night claimed to have busted two gambling dens in Nuapada district and arrested 10 persons for indulging in gambling.

The identities of the accused are yet to be ascertained.

Nuapada police, on a tip-off, conducted surprise raids and nabbed the gamblers.

During the raids, the cops also seized Rs 19,000, nine motorcycles and seven mobile phones from the spot.

One of the suspects, who was operating the gambling den, is at large.

The arrested persons will be produced in the court Tuesday, the police said.

Notably, Police October 9 busted a gambling den at Padmagiri in Malkangiri district and arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

The police, acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, a police team led by superintendent of police (SP) Rishikesh Khilari carried out the raids on a house and apprehended the accused persons. The police seized Rs 29,680, a few motorcycles, and seven mobile phones from the spot.