Nuapada: Police late Friday night claimed to have busted a gambling den during a raid near Khariar road in Nuapada district and arrested three persons for indulging in gambling.

The accused persons have been identified as Nabin Chatria (32), Mantu Yadav (19) and Tekaram Yadav (22).

According to the police, acting on a tip-off regarding the illegal activity in the area, police conducted a surprise raid near Khariar road and nabbed the gamblers.

During the raids, the cops also seized Rs 6,780 in cash, four motorcycles and three mobile phones from the possession of gamblers, inspector in-charge (IIC) Arbind Muduli said.

A case has also been registered against the accused persons under relevant sections of the IPC. All the accused have been produced in court.

Notably, police October 30, claimed to have busted two gambling dens in Nuapada district and arrested 10 persons for indulging in gambling. Nuapada police, acting on a tip-off, conducted surprise raids and nabbed the gamblers.

PNN