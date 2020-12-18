Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Friday booked gangster Raja Acharya under National Security Act (NSA) a few hours after he was granted bail by the SDJM court here.

The Commissionerate Police informed through its official Twitter handle that Raja has been detained under the NSA in order to prevent him from indulging in any criminal activities.

“Raja @ Sandeep Acharya (49) of BJB Nagar Bhubaneswar has been detained under the NSA to prevent him from acting in any manner prejudicial to public order,” twitted Commissionerate Police.

The police accused Raja of ‘terrorising’ citizens repeatedly for extortion (dadabati).

Capital police arrested Raja on charges of demanding Rs 20,000 as extortion money from a businessman here October 17. He was arrested under an anti-extortion drive launched by the Commissionerate Police.

The SDJM court granted him bail as the investigating cops failed to submit the charge-sheet against Raja before the court within the stipulated 60 days.

Meanwhile, the investigating officials are regularly failing to submit the charge-sheets within the stipulated time period. As per rules, the cops have to submit the charge-sheets within ‘60 days from the date of arrest’ when the matter is under trial at lower courts and ‘90 days in cases which is trial by Court of Sessions’.